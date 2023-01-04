Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 47,876 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,081,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,876 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,047,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Absolute Software by 2.5% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,943,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after buying an additional 120,581 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 43.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,260,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after acquiring an additional 982,405 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,714,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after purchasing an additional 451,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 856,695 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Price Performance

Shares of ABST stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Absolute Software Co. has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $12.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

Absolute Software Dividend Announcement

Absolute Software Profile

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -45.10%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

