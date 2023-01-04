Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Trims Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.10% of WESCO International worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 169,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 710.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 69,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

WCC opened at $124.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.94 and a 200 day moving average of $124.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $147.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 3.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WCC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

