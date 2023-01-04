Paramount Resources Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of POU opened at C$25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$22.16 and a 52 week high of C$40.73.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$607.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 6.4299994 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on POU. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.30.

In other news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total value of C$358,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$531,354.30. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$739,558. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total transaction of C$358,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$531,354.30.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

