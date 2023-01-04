Pax Dollar Price Up 0.7% This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $881.96 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001069 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000655 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003247 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011626 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000134 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
