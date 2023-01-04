PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Raised by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average is $83.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

