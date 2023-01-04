PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down to $58.87

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.87, but opened at $57.41. PDC Energy shares last traded at $58.06, with a volume of 1,689 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PDCE. StockNews.com downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.36). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $1,145,777.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,026,509.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,506 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in PDC Energy by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.