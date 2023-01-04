Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of PagerDuty worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 20.9% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,994,000 after buying an additional 626,823 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 6.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,265,000 after buying an additional 615,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 47.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth approximately $10,947,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth approximately $7,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PD stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $40,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 429,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,752,920.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $58,147.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 397,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $40,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,920.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,179. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

