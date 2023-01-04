Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Ryder System worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of R. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 12,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,365,818.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,161 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,758. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:R opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.52. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $97.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.