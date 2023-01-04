Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,175 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $121,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 434,570 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,430,252 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research cut shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.