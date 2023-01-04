Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $30.48 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $30,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 946,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,659,000 after acquiring an additional 505,361 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 479.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 456,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,422,000 after purchasing an additional 377,753 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,204 shares of company stock worth $41,437,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.13.

Shares of VEEV opened at $159.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $256.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.66.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

