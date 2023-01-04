Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $14,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of EXAS opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $84.46.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

