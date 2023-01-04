Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Brinker International worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,238,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,424 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in Brinker International by 250.6% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brinker International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Brinker International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $44.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.26.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.

