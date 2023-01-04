Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 17,043 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $13,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248,404 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $246,921,000 after purchasing an additional 221,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

PFGC opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Performance Food Group to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $30,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,242.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $30,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,242.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,210 shares of company stock valued at $486,187. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

