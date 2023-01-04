Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 2,695 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Etsy makes up 0.6% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $19,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.43.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $113.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $207.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,402 shares of company stock worth $24,178,321. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

