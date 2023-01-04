Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 2,870 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Bill.com accounts for about 0.9% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Bill.com worth $27,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter worth $320,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Bill.com by 23.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $38,209,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Bill.com
In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $625,432.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,650,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Bill.com Stock Up 0.3 %
BILL stock opened at $109.26 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $262.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.43.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
