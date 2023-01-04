Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,925 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of ICF International worth $14,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICFI. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 38.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 14.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ICF International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICFI opened at $100.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $121.28.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $467.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.53 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.99%. Analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.77%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $40,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at $357,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,361 shares of company stock valued at $395,478 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

