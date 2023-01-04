Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) is Mad River Investors’ 5th Largest Position

Mad River Investors raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust comprises 4.0% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBT. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 89.8% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 989,108 shares during the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,108,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after acquiring an additional 258,656 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. 24.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 11.0 %

PBT stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12,528.51% and a net margin of 97.85%. The company had revenue of $27.34 million during the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0376 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

