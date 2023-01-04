Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €230.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €230.00 ($244.68) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($223.40) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($234.04) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($244.68) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €265.00 ($281.91) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €191.00 ($203.19) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of RI stock traded down €0.45 ($0.48) on Wednesday, hitting €184.45 ($196.22). The stock had a trading volume of 302,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €184.61 and its 200-day moving average is €184.46. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($114.10) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($144.95).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

