Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Trading Up 28.5%

Shares of Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF – Get Rating) were up 28.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Pharmacielo Trading Up 28.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.
Pharmacielo Company Profile
PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharmacielo (PHCEF)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Pharmacielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmacielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.