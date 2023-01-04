Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $157.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average is $95.44.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.