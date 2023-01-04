Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Phreesia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $106,949.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $106,949.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,377 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $393,757.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,635.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,302. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

