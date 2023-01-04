Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 9,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. 1,644,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,419. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 173.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5,547.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,323,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

