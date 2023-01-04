Piershale Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 689,203 ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 689,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,610,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises 28.2% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Piershale Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.38% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $57.07.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

