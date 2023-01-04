Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $84.53

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.53, but opened at $88.37. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $89.87, with a volume of 256,098 shares.
Several research firms have weighed in on PDD. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.
Pinduoduo Stock Up 6.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.
