Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.67. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PME. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,121 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

Further Reading

