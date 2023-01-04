Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $66.59 million and $243,464.10 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00002026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00240931 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00076291 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00053032 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002754 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,101,349 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

