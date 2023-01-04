PlayDapp Trading Up 4.3% This Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $77.73 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

