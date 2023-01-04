POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.28

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 20951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

POET Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.81.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

