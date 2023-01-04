Polygon Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $269.39 Million (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. Polygon has a total market cap of $7.06 billion and $269.39 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polygon has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00004788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002882 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00475487 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.25 or 0.02232617 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,127.52 or 0.30426276 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.