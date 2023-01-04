Polymesh One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.44 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $64.29 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00445499 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.75 or 0.02221463 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.66 or 0.30436092 BTC.

Polymesh’s total supply is 522,161,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 522,161,894.521625 with 403,259,917 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.12299443 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,300,433.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

