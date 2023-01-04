Populous Reaches Market Cap of $2.98 Million (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $161,433.06 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

