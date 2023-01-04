Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Gap Up to $5.79

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.79, but opened at $6.15. Poseida Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 884 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on PSTX shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics
Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
Featured Articles
