Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Gap Up to $5.79

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTXGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.79, but opened at $6.15. Poseida Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 884 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PSTX shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,894 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 47,233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 456.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 153,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

