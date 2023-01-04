Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Gap Up to $5.79

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.79, but opened at $6.15. Poseida Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 884 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PSTX shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,894 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 47,233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 456.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 153,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

