PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $803,850.20

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $803,850.20 and approximately $0.18 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00444541 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00032643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020743 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000859 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018575 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.