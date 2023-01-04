Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Update

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS HGKGY opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. Power Assets has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

