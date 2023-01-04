Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Update

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Power Assets Price Performance
OTCMKTS HGKGY opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. Power Assets has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $6.95.
About Power Assets
