Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Down 4.9%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating) was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 137,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 198,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of C$37.25 million and a PE ratio of -28.00.

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

