Prabhakar Raghavan Sells 22,203 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

Alphabet stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.12. The company had a trading volume of 28,072,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,627,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,666.4% in the first quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

