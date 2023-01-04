Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.12

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.12 and last traded at $63.95, with a volume of 65 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,337 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $6,933,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 599,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,547,000 after purchasing an additional 464,752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after buying an additional 414,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $13,985,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

