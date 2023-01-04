Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Trading Down 3.4%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 99 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Procaps Group Stock Down 8.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.90 million. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Procaps Group

About Procaps Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROC. State Street Corp bought a new position in Procaps Group in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

