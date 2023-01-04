Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Trading Down 3.4%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 99 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.90 million. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
