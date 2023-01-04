Prometeus Price Tops $3.91 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $3.91 or 0.00023217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $75.24 million and approximately $119,413.96 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Prometeus

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

