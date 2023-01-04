ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.50

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 1348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

ProMIS Neurosciences Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

(Get Rating)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.