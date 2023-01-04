ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $9.51

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $9.21. ProPetro shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 2,526 shares changing hands.

ProPetro Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 2.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $333.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.10 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

