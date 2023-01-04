ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Down 3.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s share price were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.52. Approximately 631,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,010,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 84,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

