ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.20 and last traded at $30.31. 33,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,732,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 989.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth $46,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 838.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at $64,000.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

