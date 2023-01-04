PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 0.7% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $400,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 76,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $116.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.37. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

