PRW Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.66. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,912. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $206.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.78.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

