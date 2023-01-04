PRW Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

PRW Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.89. 29,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,378,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

