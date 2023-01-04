PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,528 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
VV traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,082. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.23. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $222.59.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
