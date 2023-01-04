PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,528 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VV traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,082. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.23. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.