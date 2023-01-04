PRW Wealth Management LLC Takes $266,000 Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 372,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,134 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,698,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 104,547.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 209,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 209,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,456,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

