PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PITPF) Trading Down 1.1%

PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PITPF – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 577% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62.

About PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk

(Get Rating)

PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk manufactures and sells cement and ready mix concrete products in Indonesia and internationally. It operates in three segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Aggregates Quarries. The company offers Portland composite, Portland type I, II, and V, oil well, white, and TR30 white mortar cement products, as well as multipurpose mortar, thinbed, and plester plus under the Tiga Roda, Rajawali, and Duracem brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.