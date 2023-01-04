Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.01

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, a service for households that offers smart intercom and online telemetry of resource meters; Pay TV; Wink, a digital video services; and smart home services, as well as video surveillance platform.

